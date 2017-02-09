Conor McGregor Releases Boxing Training Video

Boxing at SBG A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Conor McGregor posted a boxing sparring video to his personal Instagram account on Wednesday, once again proving he is the ultimate online troll. McGregor has been taking digs at boxer Floyd Mayweather on social media ever since defeating Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205, leading us all to believe a mega-fight will soon be upon us.

But with this recent post, the UFC star added even more fuel to the potential McGregor-Mayweather boxing bout. McGregor captioned the video 'Boxing at SBG' leaving a lot up to the imagination as to whether this was just another routine drill or something more.

In the video, the "Notorious" is in full boxing attire as he spars with another boxer during a gym session. McGregor is seen dodging a few shots, as well as delivering quite a few blows on his opponent.

What do you think? Is this fight going to happen? Either way, both McGregor and Mayweather are building up quite the hype.