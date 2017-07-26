Conor McGregor Responds Via Instagram to Mike Tyson's Diss

If there's a feud to be had, Conor McGregor will gladly accept it—and take it to the next level. Not one to hold back with his thoughts and opinions—especially when it relates to his fighting talents—the outspoken UFC champion is now mixing it up with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

In fairness to the Irishman, it was Tyson who instigated the fracas with his prediction of the Floyd Mayweather Jr./McGregor superfight on August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Not only did Iron Mike give the talented MMA fighter zero chance of winning, he also predicted Mayweather would inflict some serious damage on McGregor.

"McGregor is going to get killed in boxing," said Tyson in an interview with podcast Pardon My Take. "McConor [sic] put his dumb a*** in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because this guy's been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor [sic] can't kick and grab and stuff so he won't stand much of a chance." Tyson went on to say, "McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing."

So what does McGregor think of Tyson's prediction? Not much, of course. Here's his terse response on a recent Instagram post.

You are all going to eat your words for the rest of your days, while I eat lobster for the rest of mine. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

McGregor also tweeted: "That's nice Mike, but you're looking at the new Don King here, son. Money is mine." And he's not lying. McGregor is expected to earn as much as $100 million from the fight.

Just in case that dollar amount isn't quite enough, there's always the extra pocket change to be made from the limited-edition Conor McGregor 'F--- You' suit. Yes, for just $6,500 you can sport your very own stylish pinstripe suit with the explicit fighting words stitched for all to see.

Here's McGregor wearing the original at his press conference with Mayweather.

Conor McGregor: "He...is...F---ED. There's no other way about it." pic.twitter.com/tGs6xeg4pc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

And in case you need a closer look at the wording on the suit...

And, finally, for those who want to see the fight, but not shell out the big bucks to do it, there's now a novel option for catching all the action.