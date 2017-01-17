Conor McGregor Throws a Few Jabs at Meryl Streep After Her Golden Globe Speech

A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:21am PST

“Get the f**k out of here,” was Conor McGregor’s indirect response to Meryl Streep’s comments about MMA in this video that he posted on his instagram. In addition to The Notorious mouthing off as usual in the cartoon, we see a random appearance from Rambo, who saves Streep from a flying Monster energy drink. The action star then proceeds to shoot Joe Rogan while on the back of a pickup truck, a scene synonymous with his Rambo character. All in all the video was pretty out there, but still made us crack a smile.

Here is the original video of Streep ripping the MMA at the Golden Globes a few weeks ago. Skip to 2:44 for her jab at the mma.

A few days later President of the UFC, Dana White replied while on TMZ, but we can’t tell you why the camera is so close to his face.

It's unsure where the animosity came from, but it doesn’t seem to be going to far. On the positive side at least we got a funny animated video to enjoy.