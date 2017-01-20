Conor McGregor Rides Horse Buck Naked

In the third installment of 'The Thirteenth Jockey', UFC champion Conor McGregor and comedian Jon Lovitz are back, and this time things get a bit racy. In the latest ad, to promote the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, McGregor bares it all on camera, quite literally.

In the episode, the 28-year-old Irishman is seen picking out his wardrobe for his debut in the upcoming race. Objecting to his trainer's (Jon Lovitz) choice of clothing, McGregor vows to go “stark buck naked” instead.

"Well, you can't," Lovitz fires back, "I'm not sure it's an official rule, but it would definitely be a major ouchie on your dangly bits. Frankly, it's not sanitary."

SEE ALSO: Conor McGregor Named '13th Jockey' in World's Richest Horse Race

Conor finally decides on a more appropriate attire, dressing like a monarch, claiming to be horse racing’s new king.

“Horse racing has been called the sport of kings. Me, ‘Your new king,’” says McGregor.

SEE ALSO: Conor McGregor Continues Pursuit of Pegasus World Cup

In the episode, the 28-year-old Irishman is seen picking out his wardrobe for his debut in the upcoming race. Objecting to his trainer's (Jon Lovitz) choice of clothing, McGregor vows to go “stark buck naked” instead.

Be sure to keep your eye out for the final installment of ‘The Thirteenth Jockey’, set to premiere live on NBC, January 28 during the race broadcast.

In case you missed it, here is the first video from the campaign.