Conor McGregor Says Boxers Would Be 'Dismantled And Killed' In A Real Fight

Conor McGregor is back trash-talking Floyd Mayweather on social media, once again hyping up the potential bout with the boxing champ.

You would think that, with the fight seemingly on the horizon, McGregor would be focused solely on improving his boxing skills, but, alas, he's sticking to his MMA roots.

In a recent Instagram post, The Notorious showed us he is still training in the mixed martial arts, blasting the disciplined sport of boxing, and its Queensbury rules, in the process:

“Not much will change when I fight under the famed, yet very limited, Queensbury rules. No disrespect to single discipline fighters, from boxing to kicking to grappling, just know that understanding one style of fighting is simply not enough. You are lying to yourself. You are easily dismantled in a true fight...You will be dismantled and killed.”

McGregor even quoted the late, great Bruce Lee, "When you are talking about fighting, as it is, with no rules, well then baby, you’d better train every part of your body."

Though he prefers to utilize all of his weapons when it comes to fighting, McGregor has to abide by the very Queensbury rules he criticized if he is to fight Mayweather come summertime.

McGregor is currently training in the ring at SBG Charestown while he awaits the birth of his first-born child.