Conor McGregor says, “I am coming sprinting at you with bricks,” After Mayweather Shockingly Offers to Use Lighter Gloves

The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. bout just got a little more interesting after the pair continued its bickering following the four-city press tour.

Mayweather, who is the clear favorite in the fight, decided to level the playing field by offering to fight in 8-oz gloves instead of the agreed-upon 10-oz gloves, according to news.com.au. This is significant because, in the UFC, standard glove size is 4-6oz, which increases the amount of punishment felt when punches connect.

Here's the post where the undefeated boxer laid down the challenge:

“Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see."

This could turn out to be a bold move as "The Notorious" is, well, notorious for his KO power, specifically his deadly left hand. No official information has been released thus far confirming if the glove swap will actually take place.

Of course, McGregor couldn't let this opportunity slide by the wayside and abruptly responded, like he did with Mike Tyson.



Another handy 12 rounds today. We are prepared to destroy Floyd. Pick whatever size gloves you want as well little man. I fight with 4oz. I don't give a fuck about the size of the glove. I am coming sprinting at you with bricks. Know that. Brittle hands. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

He clearly was unfazed by the posturing of Mayweather, and said, “ I don't give a f*ck about the size of the glove. I am coming sprinting at you with bricks. Know that. Brittle hands.”

On a lighter note, Mayweather seems to be taking it nice and easy heading up to the fight. He posted a clip of himself casually shooting around on a basketball court.



A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The fight between the two is on August 26. But if you can’t wait until then, Showtime has already released one video—and will continue to release more—documenting both fighters' journeys. Take a look below to see the first episode. Episode two will be released on Friday at 10 p.m.