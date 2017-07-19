Conor McGregor Trains At the UFC Performance Center

Instagram/ thenotoriousmma

The clock is ticking.

The highly anticipated clash between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is only a little more than a month away. McGregor has made headlines for months showing off his confidence going into the bout, but, as we all know, talk means nothing if you don't have the skills and preparation to back it up. To prove he isn't a slouch, McGregor took to his Instagram to show his training at the UFC Performance Center, including boxing training, cyrotherapy, and even endurance training on an underwater treadmill. While rumors persist that McGregor was knocked out during training last week, he has remained unsurprisingly silent on that topic.

