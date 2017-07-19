News

Conor McGregor Trains At the UFC Performance Center

As his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. gets ever closer, McGregor gets serious.

by
1 of 6

The Notorious

Conor McGregor
Instagram/ thenotoriousmma

The clock is ticking.

The highly anticipated clash between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is only a little more than a month away. McGregor has made headlines for months showing off his confidence going into the bout, but, as we all know, talk means nothing if you don't have the skills and preparation to back it up. To prove he isn't a slouch, McGregor took to his Instagram to show his training at the UFC Performance Center, including boxing training, cyrotherapy, and even endurance training on an underwater treadmill. While rumors persist that McGregor was knocked out during training last week, he has remained unsurprisingly silent on that topic.

Check out the gallery to see all of McGregor's posts, including a video of his treadmill training.

2 of 6

McGregor hits the bag

Conor McGregor
Instagram/ thenotoriousmma

Even though McGregor has never had a professional boxing match, there are (at least) five strategies he can use to try and get the advantage on Floyd Mayweather Jr. Even though Mayweather is 49-0 for his career, McGregor has a ton of confidence in himself.

3 of 6

Conor is ready for battle

Conor McGregor
Instagram/ thenotoriousmma

McGregor has come a long way in his career—before he was winning UFC championships he was cashing welfare checks—and now he’s ready for a major payday. He’s also not worried about stepping into the ring.

“Nothing can faze me,” McGregor said at his NYC press conference. "I’m topless in a f*cking mink coat. I’m not worried...I have a very high fight IQ. I understand when and when not to do things. Small details that people don't even see, I can see. I’m very confident that if it’s a boxing ring or an arena, that I can do what I need to do."

4 of 6

Conor gets cold

Conor McGregor
Instagram/ thenotoriousmma

McGregor uses cold therapy to recover after a long day of training.

5 of 6

Conor's high-level training

Conor McGregor
Instagram/ thenotoriousmma

McGregor has been working hard at his training, and he feels ready.

"I am fight-ready. I'm getting in super-shape,” McGregor said.

6 of 6

McGregor Runs on an Underwater Treadmill

McGregor works on his endurance on the underwater treadmill.

Topics:
Comments