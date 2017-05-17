Conor McGregor Tries On New 'Ireland' Boxing Gloves—Will He Use Them Soon?

Conor McGregor laced up a pair of customized “Ireland” boxing gloves in a newly surfaced video, posted by his fan page McGregor Lifestyle.

Conor McGregor trying his custom made boxing gloves. Floyd better be ready the baddest man on the planet is hunting @thenotoriousmma Tag your friend Follow @mcgregorlifestyle A post shared by Conor McGregor FanPage (@mcgregorlifestyle) on May 16, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

But the question remains: Will he use them to fight Floyd Mayweather in his next bout—if it ever happens?

Earlier this week UFC president Dana White said McGregor’s side has come to an agreement, though we are still waiting to hear from Mayweather’s team.

If the bout is on, "The Notorious” now has some pretty sweet gloves to use on Mayweather.

You can see McGregor slipping on the new pair—made by Dublin-based company iBox Customise—and throwing a few punches in this Instagram video.

But, take a look at the caption: “Will we see him using gloves in a ring in the near future!?”

Will we, McGregor? We've been waiting.