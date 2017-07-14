Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.: The 11 craziest, most intense moments from their New York City press conference

Mike Lawrie / Staff / Getty

With the fighters showing up fashionably late, fans eagerly anticipated the entrances of both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. McGregor came out first with his usual brash, cocky, and confident attitude, showing up shirtless wearing a mink coat, pajama-like pants, and sunglasses. A bold choice, even given the “F-You” suit he wore previously in Los Angeles.

McGregor said he bought the mink coat earlier in the day: “I woke up and I was sweating, it was so f*cking hot in New York,” McGregor said. “We went to Fifth Avenue, and I found this and thought, ‘F*ck it, I’m gonna go topless and wear this coat.” McGregor ate up the noise of the crowd as he came in and took his seat on the stage.

Another great McGregor quote: "That man ain't knocked nobody out in a long time. I hope he comes for it, I hope he brings it. I'll be prepared for it all. I’ll anticipate both [him being aggressive or fighting defensive]. I'll be ready for anything. But make no mistake: He’ll be unconscious, that is a fact.”