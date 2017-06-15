Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Boxing Superfight

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Mayweather is the biggest draw in boxing, and, early in the negotiations for the fight, there was a bit of an argument about what the split would be between the two fighters. While no numbers are official yet, since the fight hasn’t happened and the gate/PPV/merchandising revenue (obviously) aren’t set yet, one thing is clear: Both fighters are going to make buckets of money.
Mayweather made a guaranteed $100 million from his fight against Manny Pacquiao, and previously said he took home $300 million overall after the pay-per-view numbers were factored in. This time around, Mayweather could make about the same amount. Dana White said on FS1 in April 2017: "If the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 [million] and Conor makes $75 [million]."
Darren Rovell at ESPN also looked at the numbers and speculated that, between PPV sales, gate tickets, betting, sponsorship sales, and merchandise sales, the fight could generate a total that reaches $606 million. While that would be less than the $623 million generated for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, it still would be a pretty good haul for everyone involved.