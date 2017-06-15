Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Boxing Superfight

Left: JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty, Right: Michael Reaves/Getty

After months of posturing, trash talk, and plenty of Instagram posts, it’s set: Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be facing off in a boxing match.

Although this won’t be a title fight, there’s plenty on the line for both stars—and each of their respective sports. Mayweather is 49-0, and looking to finish his career with a perfect 50-0 record. McGregor, the top athlete in his sport, will be taking a break in his prime from UFC to enter the boxing ring against Mayweather.

Not since Muhammad Ali took on Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1976 in Tokyo has there been such a spectacle around a matchup in the ring. McGregor, who has never had a professional boxing match in his career, will now face off against one of the most accomplished boxers in history. And no matter the outcome, the fight and the hype around it should make for one of the best sporting events of the decade.

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated fight.