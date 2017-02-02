The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Saga Continues

Conor McGregor has been at the center of both the boxing and the MMA world as the potential for a super fight between him and Floyd Mayweather has gone from a quiet whisper into a possibility that every combat sporting fan is buzzing about.

Not only are the fans crazed over the chance of this fight happening but both sides have been fueling hype by throwing condescending shots at each other through the media.The latest has come from Pretty Boy Floyd’s camp, specifically his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr. He has a few choice things to say about McGregor’s fighting style.

SEE ALSO: Conor Mcgregor: 'F--- UFC,’ I Will Fight Floyd Mayweather Next

“I can’t make Conor McGregor turn around from being a caveman fighter, I don’t know what he is.” So clearly he doesn’t have much faith in The Notorious when it comes to fighting his son. He also mentioned that he would personally take on McGregor’s boxing trainer, which would be very entertaining (better than the actual fight).

In addition to Floyd Mayweather Sr., the UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson believed McGregor should focus on fighting in the octagon.

"I'd like to see Conor defend his belt, and I'd rather see him fight the winner of Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib (Nurmagomedov)," said Johnson.

SEE ALSO: Manny Pacquiao: If Floyd Mayweather Won’t Fight Conor Mcgregor, I Will

Despite the MMA superstar taking shots every other day, he seems unfazed. Recently we saw McGregor kicking his very pricey feet up as his fans tried to see him. In the midst of all of this, McGregor manages to sneak in a 2pac lyric, "The shoes are Jimmy Choo, and if you're not down with Jimmy Choo, f**k you too."

Hopefully this mega-fight does happen. The only thing that seems to be holding up the process is the amount of money. If these two legends can hammer out the details we would have a fight for the ages on out hands.

"I'd like to see Conor defend his belt, and I'd rather see him fight the winner of Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib (Nurmagomedov)," said Johnson.