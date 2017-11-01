Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the Octagon

The so-called "Fight of the Century" between UFC champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. gave us much to talk about—before, during, and after the bout. All the hype, analysis, and Monday-morning quarterbacking finally seemed to be over...until now.

Not willing to let sleeping dogs lie, the brash Irishman decided to stir up the feud with his boxing nemesis once again. Yes, it looks like McGregor wants to square off with Mayweather for a second fight, only this time in the friendly confines of the Octagon.

The UFC star threw down the gauntlet during a Q&A session in Glasgow, hosted by Kong Events, during which he took a few swipes at his former opponent before suggesting a new venue for their next fight. The interview took place soon after the bout on August 26, but wasn't made public until this past week. Here's what the not-so-humbled McGregor had to say about "Money" and a superfight sequel:

“What's sickening me is that the little motherf*cker is retired now. I know if I went another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win,” McGregor said in the video. “He had to change his whole approach...With those lessons I learned from that first fight, if I had another go around, I’d get it. But, at the same time, he’s 50-0 and he's getting on, and I’m not going to start calling him out.

"I’ll sit back at a distance, I'll continue to fight. Let's see how he manages this round of money. Maybe I’ll get another call and we may do it again. Originally he was saying an MMA bout next...That’s what he said before the fight.

“He did say an MMA fight. So if he wants to, let’s f*cking do it. I know he's not going to want to, there’s not a hope in hell...I’d like to see him come over to our side and have a knock. I feel like I earned their respect and put myself out there. Style over to my side and let's have a knock, and earn our respect now.”

To hear McGregor's take on the mega-fight that had the sports world buzzing for months, check out the full interview below. Just be aware that McGregor likes to use colorful language during his interviews.