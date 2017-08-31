Conor McGregor was Shockingly Humble and Candid in Post-Fight Instagram Post

Several days ago, Floyd Mayweather Jr. did the expected and beat Conor McGregor in the boxing ring to win one of the most talked-about sporting events ever.

Despite all the brash bravado from both fighters that helped to build this fight up, McGregor appears to have put that in the past and taken time to truly reflect on the actual fight and everything surrounding it.

In addition to thanking fans, he got really detailed about how his cardio, which was the main reason for his demise in the ring, could have been better tuned. “I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep, we could have built the engine for 12 full rounds under stress, and got the better result on the night. Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge.”

In the post he also addressed Mayweather, “Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down."

McGregor appears to be handling the loss extremely well, and did so even directly after the fight.

As for his next fight, "The Notorious" will most likely be back in the octagon against Nate Diaz to complete the trilogy. We don’t have a date, but we do know that he wants to fight at 155lbs instead of the 170 mark at which the first two fights occurred.

Moral of the story: McGregor showed class in his loss, and we can’t wait to see him back in his natural habitat.