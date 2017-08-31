Conor McGregor was Shockingly Humble and Candid in Post-Fight Instagram Post

Several days ago, Floyd Mayweather Jr. did the expected and beat Conor McGregor in the boxing ring to win one of the most talked-about sporting events ever.
Despite all the brash bravado from both fighters that helped to build this fight up, McGregor appears to have put that in the past and taken time to truly reflect on the actual fight and everything surrounding it.
Just coming back around after a whirlwind couple of days. Thank you to all the fans for the support of the fight and the event! Without your support we as fighters are nothing so I thank you all! Thank you to my team of coaches and training partners! I had an amazing team and It truly was an amazing and enjoyable camp, and honestly I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep, we could have built the engine for 12 full rounds under stress, and got the better result on the night. Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge in this camp. We started slowly getting to the 12 and decreasing the stress in the rounds the closer it got to 12. I think for the time we had, 10 weeks in camp, it had to be done this way. If I began with a loaded 12 rounds under much stress I would have only hit a brick wall and lost progress as a result and potentially not made the fight. A little more time and we could have made the 12 cleanly, while under more stress, and made it thru the later rounds in the actual fight. I feel every decision we made at each given time was the correct decision, and I am proud of everyone of my team for what we done in the short time that we done it. 30 minutes was the longest I have fought in a ring or cage or anywhere. Surpassing my previous time of 25 minutes. I am happy for the experience and happy to take all these great lessons with me and implement them into my camp going forward. Another day another lesson! Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down. I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer. But sharing the ring with him he is certainly a solid fighter. Strong in the clinch. Great understanding of frames and head position. He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure. Here is a toast of whiskey to everyone involved in this event and everyone who enjoyed it! Thank you to you all! Onto the next one!
In addition to thanking fans, he got really detailed about how his cardio, which was the main reason for his demise in the ring, could have been better tuned. “I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep, we could have built the engine for 12 full rounds under stress, and got the better result on the night. Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge.”
In the post he also addressed Mayweather, “Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down."
McGregor appears to be handling the loss extremely well, and did so even directly after the fight.
As for his next fight, "The Notorious" will most likely be back in the octagon against Nate Diaz to complete the trilogy. We don’t have a date, but we do know that he wants to fight at 155lbs instead of the 170 mark at which the first two fights occurred.
Moral of the story: McGregor showed class in his loss, and we can’t wait to see him back in his natural habitat.