Crack the whip: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ officially happening with Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg

For Harrison Ford, age is just a number.

After years of rumors and speculation about potential story options, it’s official: Indiana Jones is back.

Even though he’ll be 76 years old when the film comes out in 2019, the legendary actor will don his fedora and whip for the fifth time, according to a statement released Tuesday from Disney.

The entire gang will be back for the fifth installment of the legendary franchise, with Ford starring as Indiana Jones, Steven Spielberg directing, and Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall as producers on the as-yet-untitled movie.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019," said Disney chairman Alan Horn in the statement. "It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven."

The fourth installment of the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, but it was a major box-office success while making nearly $800 million worldwide.

After Disney successfully continued the Star Wars franchise with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and future installments, the company is trying to do the same with Indiana Jones.

Oh, and (Star Wars spoiler alert): Ford is freed up from his Star Wars commitments after appearing (and getting killed) in the 2015 box-office smash.

The fifth Indiana Jones film, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, will be released July 19, 2019.