Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino: A Ronda Rousey Fight ‘Would be Better’ in the WWE

Cris "Cyborg" Justino is currently sitting comfortably atop the UFC landscape, but is still somewhat entertained by the idea of fighting Ronda Rousey. However, she believes it would be better suited for the WWE.

The pot began to stir again on this fight after Edmond Tarverdyan, Rousey's trainer, told The MMA Hour that he wants Rousey to fight once more in the UFC, against Justino.

Although this fight would still be must-see in 2017, with Rousey coming off of two devastating losses the duel would have huge potential to lack competitiveness and an ability to live up to the hype.

Cyborg doesn’t appear to be interested judging by her comments on her personal website, “Both of us are now at different chapters in our careers and for me that chapter is finished.” She also added, “When I wanted to fight her it was because she was at the top of her game and she had all of the confidence in the world.”

The upside is that she’s still willing to get in the ring with Rousey, just in the WWE. Cyborg does make a valid point by saying, "For her it gets her one step closer to Hollywood and for me it would be another exciting challenge and a chance to test my athletic ability.”

Rousey in the past has been linked to joining the WWE.

Rumors have been swirling that, at UFC 219 on December 30, Cyborg will face Holly Holm, the woman who started the end of Rousey's reign in the UFC. However, nothing is official at this point.