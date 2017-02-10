CrossFit Athletes Break 44 World Records in 1 Day

CrossFitters are known for their grit and competitiveness, so it's no surprise that something impressive seems to happen every time they collaborate.

On Wednesday, Reebok debuted a new video campaign for its new CrossFit Nano 7 training shoe featuring 33 athletes breaking 44 Guiness World Records in 24 hours.

Not only is it amazing that the athletes managed to break 44 records, but that number itself is the most fitness Guiness World Records ever broken in one day.

The record-breaking event, which took place last Wednesday, was a group effort between athletes in New York, Los Angeles, London and Sydney. The diverse group featured some CrossFit heavy hitters, including Annie Thorisdottir, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, Ben Smith, Dan Bailey, Scott Panchik, Rob Forte, Kara Webb, and Logan Aldridge.

LeBlanc-Bazinet broke four records: most consecutive muscle-ups for a female, fastest peg board climb for a female, most toes to bar touches in one minute for a female and most consecutive tandem pushups for a male and female with some help from David Lipson.

Every record was impressive, and plenty were broken by both males and females. A few of those records were the most pistol squats in one minute, most consecutive tandem pushups, most toe to bar touches in one minute, most weight lifted by Atlas stone lifts in one minute, fastest peg board climb and most wall ball squats in three minutes.

The full list of records is on Reebok's website, if you need any more workout motivation for the weekend.