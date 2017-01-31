Cyclist Makes One-Handed Save to Avoid Falling off a Bridge

Cycling can be, at times, a fairly aggressive sport, but isn’t usually associated with the possibility of falling multiple stories into a ravine. This past weekend at the Santa Barbara County Road Race, things got a little dicey when an already dangerous crash almost got worse as a rider slowly flipped over the edge of a highway. Cyclist Mike Allec barely escaped plummeting off of a bridge at the end of the race.

Allec lost balance when he ran into the crash ahead of him, but managed to get a grip on the ledge to save himself from flipping over along with his bicycle. The riders were moving at around 30 mph, and are all position extremely close together which clearly increased the chances of something going wrong.

Although, we’re sure Allec isn’t excited about the results, we do know we will have a story to tell for a lifetime.