Dana White and UFC Have Finally Made An Agreement With Conor McGregor For Mayweather Fight

UFC president Dana White has revealed that a deal has been struck with Conor McGregor, reportedly with both agreeing to terms for the potential boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather.

“I think we’re there. Conor and I have agreed on a deal,” White told ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto.

While the UFC and McGregor appear to be in agreement, it’s now Mayweather’s side's turn to negotiate. White told the media at UFC 211’s post-fight press conference that he expects to talk with Mayweather’s team this week.

“We’re right there," he said. "I’m expecting an executed agreement tomorrow. And then I’ll start working with Team Mayweather next week.”

Well, White’s prediction was correct, and the good news is that White has come to an agreement with McGregor. Now it’s time to start talks with the boxing champion.

White was quick to reiterate that if an agreement can’t be reached between both sides within the year, it won’t happen at all.

“If that deal can get done, then we’ll get it done," White said. "If we can’t, I’ll need to move on. It’s either going to happen this year, or it’s never going to happen at all.”

Let’s hope by this time next week we have a finalized bout between “The Notorious" and the undefeated boxing champion.