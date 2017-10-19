Dana White: Jon Jones is the Biggest Waste of Talent ‘Ever, in All of Sports’

UFC President Dana White, like the rest of the combat sports world, has lost all hope for former UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones. "Bones" was once thought of as the UFC’s biggest star, and potentially the best to ever hit the Octagon. His latest failed drug test at UFC 214 has put all of that hype in question.

On the TSN MMA Show, White spoke about Jones and the potential that he once had in the sport. He said that Jones was the biggest waste of talent "ever, in all of sports".

“The guy is so talented and gifted, God knows what he'd be doing right now if he had never gotten in trouble," White said. "He could possibly be the heavyweight champion and have the defense record that couldn't be broken. The list goes on and on of what could have been with Jon Jones.”

Jones has had a troubled past in the sport. Ahead of UFC 200 he was handed a one-year ban for a failed drug test before getting back into the Octagon. The punishment for his latest incident is still up in the air, but there's speculation that this suspension will be between 2-4 years.

Despite the demise of one of the biggest names in the sport, the UFC is currently being carried by Conor McGregor, and hitting new heights in mainstream popularity.