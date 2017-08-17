Dana White: Malignaggi Suffered ‘Absolute Beating’ From McGregor, Is ‘Obviously Lying’ About Sparring Video

With the superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. looming, the sideshow between McGregor's former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi and UFC President Dana White continues to simmer.

It was just a few days ago when White released two video clips of McGregor putting the beatdown on his [then] sparring partner Malignaggi in an effort to quell any speculation of the Irish fighter's dominance and readiness for the upcoming fight.

While the videos presented a strong case for McGregor's dominance in the ring, they didn't tell the whole picture, according to Malignaggi, who took to Twitter to defend himself.



They'll nev release all 12 rounds buddy, Conor bullshitted so much in speaking bout it that he'd look 2 stupid if they release it after that https://t.co/LpRII54rqi — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 14, 2017

That led some to question if the UFC boss intentionally edited the videos to put his prized fighter in a better light while throwing shade on Malignaggi. Not one to pull any punches during interviews, White responded:

"What am I, Steven Spielberg? Come on! It’s footage of the actual sparring. Let me tell you, I was there for all 12 rounds, and Paulie’s said some crazy things, some bad things about me. I felt sorry for the guy. It was a one-way beating. A lot of people said Conor couldn’t box. Paulie was obviously lying about everything that he said about the sparring match, so I released it.

“Yeah, I got no problem releasing the full tape. The problem is Conor doesn’t want Mayweather to see everything that he’s doing and everything that he’s working on. Those were some small sections. It was very one-sided, it was an absolute beating. And guess what? I think it was the right thing for Paulie Malignaggi to definitely leave, for his health’s sake.”

Gotta love White's candor. Check out the vid below for the complete interview.