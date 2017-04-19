Dana White: McGregor’s Contract To Fight Mayweather Will Be Done ‘In A Few Days’

UFC President Dana White joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd yesterday, and dropped a bombshell on the boxing world.

According the White, the superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is now one step closer to being finalized, and he expects a final agreement ‘in a few days.’

“I think we get the McGregor side in the next couple of days. And then I go lock myself in a room for a couple of days with Team Mayweather and see what we can come out with.”

White then went on to talk about the negotiations, and what he believes the projected purse amounts for both fighters would be.

“It depends on how much the fight sells. And if the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 (million) and Conor makes $75 (million).”

We will keep you updated as we learn more.