Dana White Offers Mayweather and McGregor $25 Million Each

Today, in the never-ending saga of what might be the biggest pay-per-view fight in history, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, more fuel has been added to the fire.

Even though Mayweather told us he was done fighting, UFC President Dana White went on The Herd with Colin Cowherd today where he made an official offer to Mayweather’s camp.

“I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer and I’m the guy that can actually make the offer and I’m actually making a real offer. We pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer,” White said.

His comments come only days after Mayweather went on ESPN’s First Take where Floyd claimed to have offered McGregor $15 million to his $100 million for a boxing match.

The UFC president blasted the boxer even further, shutting down Mayweather's claim.

“First of all let’s cut the B.S. right from the get go - (Floyd Mayweather) hasn’t talked to anyone about this fight. You’re talking to somebody about the fight, you’re talking to me. I’m the promoter. Conor is under contract to me. To say that Conor McGregor hasn’t made $8 million or $10 million in a fight, wrong again. To think that you’re the ‘A’ side - how are you the ‘A’ side?” White said.

There are still plenty of obstacles to overcome before this fight becomes reality, but if Floyd Mayweather really wants to fight Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White is finally on board.

Will we ever see "Money" Mayweather vs. the "Notorious" McGregor? Who knows?