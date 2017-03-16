Dana White Says McGregor Is Waiting For His Kid To Be Born Before He Fights Again

By this point, everyone is tired of hearing Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. For awhile now the trash talk between the two sides has amounted to absolutely nothing, and every word uttered is seemingly fruitless. But in recent weeks, the momentum has finally picked up a bit.

Wednesday night, UFC President Dana White went on Conan, to say that he believes the fight will happen.

“I do think it’s going to happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal, because, obviously, there are a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher. (But) on the flip side, there’s so much money involved, I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

So, there we go. Even Dana White has changed his mind about this fight. If you remember, not too long ago back in February, White called the possibility of the McGregor vs. Mayweather boxing match “the stupidest thing ever.” Which makes us wonder, what made him change his mind?

As far as the date of a possible McGregor vs. Mayweather bout, it seems as though at least until McGregor’s son is born, nothing will be set in stone.

White had a few comments about this during a recent TMZ Sports video, “He’s having a baby, and we really haven’t talked about fighting,” said White.

You can watch the entire interview below.

As for now, the saga continues.