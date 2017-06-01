Dana White Thinks a 50-50 Split Would be a 'Pretty Fair' Deal in McGregor vs. Mayweather Fight

Dana White is in the midst of hammering out a historic deal between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, and has just given us some info with regards to the negotiation process.

White said that the fight has a “75%” chance of happening, and he believes the fight revenue should be split down the middle, according to a report from mmafighting.com.

Although Mayweather is the superior name in the sport of boxing, White justified the split by saying, “Floyd can think whatever, but the machine that the UFC has and Conor McGregor alone is a machine by himself. I think that 50-50 is pretty fair.”

Just for reference, Mayweather was favored in a 60-40 split against fellow big-name boxer Manny Pacquiao.

White also roughly estimated the pay-per-view numbers for the fight, "I think this thing does, conservatively, between 2.5 and 4 million buys.”

The fight seems to be making progress because it was reported that McGregor has been locked in on his side of the deal, and he also applied for a boxing license.

No potential dates for the bout have been made public, but we do know that they're aiming for this year.