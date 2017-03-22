Dana White: ‘You Never Know Who is Going to Win’ in Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Recently, Dana White chimed in on the inevitable matchup between UFC’s brightest star, Conor McGregor and one of the greatest boxers of all-time, Floyd Mayweather. This fight still, has no date, but is extremely close to happening according to McGregor.

The UFC President pointed to some of McGregor’s strengths like his knockout power and youthfulness compared to Mayweather.

SEE ALSO: Floyd Mayweather Is 'Coming Out Of Retirement' To Fight Conor McGregor

He also mentioned that there is too much money involved for this fight not to happen.

Although the match has not been confirmed, McGregor’s profile has soared through the roof and he has been cashing in at every opportunity. He most recently landed a new advertisement for the Netflix TV show Ironfist. The clips below are two parody fight hype videos between McGregor and ESPN's Stan Verrett.