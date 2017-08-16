Daniel Craig Confirms He Will Return as James Bond

It's been rumored for months, and the cat is finally out of the bag: Daniel Craig is back as James Bond.

Craig made the announcement on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, confirming previous reports by The New York Times. He admitted that the decision had been made for "a couple of months."

Of course, Colbert was quick to mention Craig's now-infamous interview with Time Out in 2015, in which Craig said he'd rather "slash his wrists" than play Bond again. Craig then explained himself: "There's no point in making excuses about it, but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie [Spectre]. I went straight into an interview and someone asked me 'Would do you another one?' and I went, 'No!' Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

He also told Colbert that he plans for the next Bond movie to be his last: "I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait."

Craig was also on The Late Show to promote Logan Lucky, his upcoming black comedy in which he plays a deranged criminal recruited by two redneck brothers (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver) to help pull-off a heist during the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race.