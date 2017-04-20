Dave Bautista On 'Escape Plan 2': 'I Am No Arnold Schwarzenegger'

The 2013 Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger prison break thriller Escape Plan will be returning with a sequel, Escape Plan 2: Hades.

Who is the big, new star for the movie? It’s none other than former WWE superstar and Muscle & Fitness cover model Dave Bautista.

SEE ALSO: Behind The Scenes At Dave Bautista's Muscle & Fitness Cover Shoot

According to a recent interview with Screen Rant, Bautista said the movie will be unlike the original.

“I can tell you this," he said, "it’s completely different than Escape Plan 1. So if you saw Escape Plan 1 and you were a fan or weren’t a fan, it’s a completely different route. It’s a different vibe, a different look.”

SEE ALSO: "Escape Plan" Trailer

As for Bautista replacing bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, he had this to say.

“Obviously, I’m coming in and filling in the gap Arnold left, and you know, I am no Arnold Schwarzenegger,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Bautista Is On An Animalistic Level

Sure, he may not be Arnold, but Bautista is quite the movie star himself. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 approaching its release at warp speed, and this new movie in the books, who knows where he may find himself a few years down the road.

Escape Plan 2: Hades is expected to hit theaters in 2018, but before then we’ll see both Bautista and Stallone as part of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which opens May 5th.