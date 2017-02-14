Dave Bautista Joins 'Hotel Artemis' Cast With Jodie Foster

Former WWE star Dave Bautista is set to join the cast of Hotel Artemis, along with Jodie Foster.

The action thriller directed by Drew Pearce is set in LA and follows Foster, who plays a nurse who runs an underground hospital for villainous criminals and discovers that one of the patients is actually there to assissinate another.

Bautista also has a couple other big hits coming to theaters near you. Set to be released on May 5th, Bautista will reprise his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He was also casted in Blade Runner 2049, which is currently in pre-production and expected to hit theaters this fall, and Avengers: Infinity War, which is expected in theaters next year.

Pearce, the director of Hotel Artemis, says,“Mr. Bautista is a force to be reckoned with — a powerful presence who’s equal parts strength and soulfulness. I’m a true fan, and it’s a privilege to have him in the world of Hotel Artemis.”