Dave Bautista Wants Drax To Meet Iron Man In 'Avengers: Infinity War'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' star Dave Bautista says he wants Drax to meet Tony Stark in next Marvel movie.

Guardians of The Galaxy's Drax and Iron Man's Tony Stark might meet in next Marvel movie.
Illustrated by Brian Nealon | Images courtesy of Getty, Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Dave Bautista says that he wants his character, Drax, to meet Iron Man in the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War

In an interview with Screen Rant, the former WWE superstar talked about the potential character matchup, saying he believes it would make for great comedy.

“Oh, I’ve said for years, and years, and years," he said, "it’s Robert Downey Jr./Tony Stark, man. I think there’s so much humor to be had there with Drax and Tony Stark. With him being such a sarcastic bastard and Drax taking everything so literally. I think there’s tons of humor to be had there. I’m also a huge fan of Robert’s.”

There is something to be said about these two on-screen heroes going head-to-head, making the potential pairing a very interesting one.

What do you think about Drax and Iron Man teaming up?

