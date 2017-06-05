News

Deontay Wilder is Gunning to Unify the Heavyweight Division With Victories Over Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker

The heavyweight division is definitely back, but with all the different belts it’s hard to say who the true king is. The WBC champ is looking to change all of that.

by
Anthony Joushua/Deontay Wilder/Joseph Parker
Hannah Peters/David A. Smith/Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder is 38-0(37 KOs), and is looking to put an end to the speculation as to who's the true champion of the heavyweight division. With Anthony Joushua holding the WBA, IBF, and IBO titles, and Joseph Parker holding the WBO title, it’s hard to determine who the real champ is.

Several different organizations with different belts convolute who the true champion is, and you could bet that these highly competitive athletes don’t like ties, especially Wilder. His social media accounts are filled with him urging the other two fighters to step into the ring with him.

 

The Bronze Bomber is putting his signal high in the sky, pleading for both Joushua and Parker to engage in fight talks with him. 

Floyd Mayweather has been the talk of the boxing world for the last decade. With his career wrapping up with a possible Conor McGregor match, the floor is wide open for a new star.

Topics:
Comments