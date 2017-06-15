Iron Man's Mentorship and the Wall-Crawler's Suit Shine in New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Featurette

Excited about the upcoming Spider-Man movie, but want to get a little advance taste before it hits the theater early next month? You're in luck. The good folks at Disney have recently released a new, extended 22-minute promo "Fan's Guide" featurette, which serves up a hearty behind-the-scenes helping about Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While there's been no shortage of marketing material released as of late for Spidey's next swing into your local cinema, this newest promotion offers the most detailed, in-depth look at the movie to date. A must-watch for those always looking for new and interesting info about their favorite Marvel crime-fighter.

Along with a generous sampling of previously unseen footage, the featurette also presents interviews with stars Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, and director Jon Watts. There's also combat footage of Spider-Man battling Shocker, and even an appearance by Iron Man.

Check out the extensive "Fan's Guide" featurette below to get up to speed on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

And, in case you missed it, here's a previously released clip that breaks down the awesomeness behind Spider-Man's suit, which Tony Stark helped create.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Holland, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Keaton, and Downey, lands in theaters July 7.