Dolph Lundgren Is Probably Returning as Ivan Drago for 'Creed 2'—and He's Damn Well Training Like It

Getty Images

"I must break you."

One of Dolph Lundgren’s most iconic roles—and most memorable lines—came as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. It looks like he’ll (probably) be playing him once again.

Following numerous teases and hints from Rocky star Sylvester Stallone on Instagram about Drago's appearance in Creed 2, Lundgren has added more fuel to the fire. The Swedish actor posted a video of himself training in the gym with the caption, “Getting ready for something big! @officialslystallone #Creed2 #IvanDrago.”

Stallone started stoking the rumors in July 2017 after posting a photo of his completed script with the hashtags “#rockybalboa #drago #adoniscreed.”

If Lundgren did join the film, he'd likely have no trouble stepping back into Drago's shoes. Even though he's pushing 60, Lundgren is still jacked. (Check out these 11 times Lundgren broke Instagram with his knockout workouts.) He's still kicking ass in movies, too: Lundgren and his longtime buddy Jean-Claude Van Damme are starring in the CIA action-thriller Black Water, set for release in 2018. (Watch the badass trailer here.)

The first Creed film followed Adonis Creed, played by Men’s Fitness cover star Michael B. Jordan, the son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Adonis trained with Rocky Balboa (Stallone, who netted an Oscar nod for his role) and while he ended up losing his big fight on a split decision, his future in boxing proved to be bright. Now, it looks like his future will have something to do with Drago—or at least Drago’s son.

Here’s a look at how Lundgren is getting jacked up to (probably) play Drago again.