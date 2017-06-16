Don Saladino Takes on Sebastian Stan for 'Avengers: Infinity War' Prep Workout

With Avengers: Infinity War set to drop next May, the stars of the film are busy bulking up for battle. Sebastian Stan, who will be playing Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, is no exception. So driven to get in peak physical condition is Stan that he has chosen to work with superhero strength-trainer extraordinaire, Don Saladino.

In the teaser, a sweat-stained Stan slogs through what is clearly an intensive chest workout. Saladino describes the process as "a chest workout that develops strength and definition." You can check that out below.

Follow the pair's fitness battles leading up to Infinity War on Stan's Fitner channel.