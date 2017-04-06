Don't Expect to See Arnold in the Next 'Predator' Movie

If you’re looking forward to seeing Arnold kick some ass in Shane Black’s upcoming reboot of The Predator, you can pretty much forget it. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies, Schwarzenegger put the kibosh on speculation that he would be returning to the jungle for another few rounds with the beast…unless some drastic changes are made to the script.

“They asked me, and I read it, and I didn’t like it—whatever they offered. So I’m not going to do that, no. Except if there’s a chance that they rewrite it, or make it a more significant role. But the way it is now, no, I won’t do that,” said Schwarzenegger.

According to the Alien vs. Predator Galaxy website, an obtained—supposedly leaked—script had Arnold's character, Dutch, with little on-screen time. As a matter of fact, he only appeared at the end of the script for a short cameo with not a whole lot to say.

Clearly, Schwarzenegger is looking for a “more significant role" in the sci-fi thriller, and we'd love to see it happen. Predator is one of Arnold's most entertaining flicks, and fans of the world's greatest action hero would surely flock to see "The Oak" go head-to-head once again with the extraterrestrial warrior.

