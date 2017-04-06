Dwayne Johnson and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fans at Universal Studios in Mascot Suits

Instead of the normal sit-down interview, on Wednesday Jimmy Fallon decided to mix it up on The Tonight Show and hit Universal Studios with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The late night TV host opened a new ride called “Race Through New York” today, and decided to spend a little extra time at the park. The motion-based ride expands on some of Fallon's most famous bits from his show with an interactive twist.

The pair masqueraded around Universal Studios in mascot suits competing for fan interaction.

The highlight of the video came when a lifelong fan of Johnson almost broke down when he realized who was under the costume.

Wednesday was a big day for "The Rock," as he made an appearance on The Tonight Show as well as released his latest line with Under Armour, which included his very own training sneaker.

