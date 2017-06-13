Dwayne Johnson Completely Embraces Making Grown Men Cry

You know you’ve hit a pretty high level of fame when people burst into tears when they see you. Dwayne Johnson has been at that level for a while now.

In the clip above, "The Rock" mentions that these intimate encounters are “the best part of fame.” One of the most publicized instances was the one he mentioned while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A few weeks ago the Baywatch star had another dramatic run-in with some fans while on his world press tour for Baywatch in Germany.



A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

This one gets a little creepy when the gentleman in the back repeatedly asks Johnson to look at him to confirm if they look alike.

Johnson has clearly amassed a rabid fan base globally, in large part due to his social media presence. He was recently crowned as the top actor on social media.