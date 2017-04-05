Dwayne Johnson Debuts His Under Armor Project Rock Collection

Zachary Tanne/ WME IMG

Gym rats worldwide, the latest apparel collection from "The Rock" has just touched down. Dwayne Johnson’s new threads are both performance-ready and stylish.

SEE ALSO: The Rock Reveals Why He’s Completely Bald​

Johnson also believes the clothing will boast several intangible side effects as well, according to his Instagram post: “The new gear (shoes included) will guarantee to make you more motivated, ambitious, hungry, powerful, and get after your goals with purpose and drive like never before. Oh and I almost forgot. Sexy.”

The line includes SuperVent tees, tanks, shorts, and leggings, and, for the first time, a women’s performance collection is available, including exclusive cut-and-sew styles for tanks, leggings, accessories, and more.

SEE ALSO: Train Like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson's Arm Routine

The new collection makes its global retail debut today on UA.com, UA Brand Houses, and select retailers worldwide. Prices range from $34.99-$89.99, and the sneakers are $139.99.