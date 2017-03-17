Dwayne Johnson Enters Rare Air as ‘SNL’ Host

Dwayne Johnson has just revealed that he is set to become the latest member of the legendary “Five-Time Club,” on SNL.
The term for this elite group was coined by Tom Hanks after his fifth run on the show back in 1990, and the name has been around ever since.
BREAKING: LIVE FROM NEW YORK... Honored to host the Season Finale of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and join their illustrious, exclusive and highly sexy 5X Host Club! I started my career 20yrs ago in NYC and from that vey first night, the city embraced me as a son. This SNL is special. I'm coming home to make history and have a KILLER show with the brilliant SNL cast and production team (I may or may not get slightly drunk 3 out of the 7 days I'm there). #SNL #SeasonFinale #MakingHistory #5xHostClub #NYC MAY 20th
Johnson’s first go around as a host was back in March of 2000, when he strictly was know for dropping “The People’s Elbow” on his opponents as crowds went wild.
Since then he has elevated his brand to astronomical levels with a new movie, or project releasing every few months. He also has re-appeared on SNL several times, putting together some hilarious skits.
Johnson’s episode it set to air May 20 on NBC. Until then relive a few of his skits from his last time on the show, back in 2015.
The Rock Obama
Koko WatchOut
Old Friend