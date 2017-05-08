Dwayne Johnson is Getting Continuously Stolen from the ‘Baywatch’ Standee

Baywatch is less than a month away from release, and standees have been the main target from fans in anticipation of the movie. The targeted individual was none other than Dwayne Johnson.

Take a look below to see what "The Rock" had to say about the situation, and what an Instagrammer did with the cut out. He is clearly enjoying the love, because in the caption he wrote, “I just want to see what you're doing w my cut out. I'll repost the most inappropriately funniest ones.”

Took @therock on a tour of Japan today, probably better off out and about than stuck in the theater! #StealingDJ #wholenewlevel #BeBaywatch #FindTheRock A post shared by Eric Smitter (@the_schmidtt) on May 7, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

In addition to the immense promotion leading up the movie, apparently at airports across the country there are giant sections dedicated to the film.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

As you can see above, "Hypnotize" is blasting, and images from the movie are plastered everywhere, but the best part is the sign Johnson is holding at the end that says, “Bitches ain’t ready.”