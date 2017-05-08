Dwayne Johnson is Getting Continuously Stolen from the ‘Baywatch’ Standee

Baywatch is less than a month away from release, and standees have been the main target from fans in anticipation of the movie. The targeted individual was none other than Dwayne Johnson.
Take a look below to see what "The Rock" had to say about the situation, and what an Instagrammer did with the cut out.
#FindTheRock If you're gonna steal me, all I ask is that you handle my pecs and quads with care. You guys are taking #BeBaywatch to a whole new level.. Movie theaters around the world are reporting that people are stealing me from our huge #Baywatch standees in theater lobby's. This image is from a big theater in AUSTRALIA. I ain't made at ya.. you keep doin' you and stealing me. My wicked sense of humor I just want to see what you're doing w my cut out. I'll repost the most inappropriately funniest ones #WholeNewLevel #BeBaywatch #StealingDJ #BAYWATCH MAY 25th
In addition to the immense promotion leading up the movie, apparently at airports across the country there are giant sections dedicated to the film.
As you can see above, "Hypnotize" is blasting, and images from the movie are plastered everywhere, but the best part is the sign Johnson is holding at the end that says, “Bitches ain’t ready.”