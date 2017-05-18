Dwayne Johnson May Not Be a Lifeguard, But He's 'Given Many a Mouth-to-Mouth'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may not be a lifeguard outside of Baywatch, but he's "given many a mouth-to-mouth," he said in an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday—and he's not talking resuscitation.

Despite his lack of real-life experience, he definitely looks the part for the film, which hits theaters on May 25. He took on David Hasselhoff's iconic role, Mitch Buchannon, which he said was both exciting and daunting. "It was so daunting, you're like, 'hold on a second, I need another cup of Hoffee,'" he joked.

His character is constantly at odds with a new recruit, played by Zac Efron. In the interview, Johnson revealed some of Efron's nicknames, including a few gems like Malibu Ken, One Direction, and New Kids on the Block.

When asked who worked harder to get in shape for Baywatch, "The Rock" clarified that, for him, getting in shape just isn't necessary. "I don't get in shape, I stay in shape. C'mon!" he said.

Finally, he addressed the recent buzz around the idea that he'd make a good president. Long story short, he's not interested. While he's "flattered" by the apparent support he'd get, he doesn't know if he'd make a good president.

Watch Johnson's Good Morning America interview below.