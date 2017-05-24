Dwayne Johnson Recreates the Iconic Fanny Pack Picture and Gives Some Backstory

Dwayne Johnson has set the world on fire, for at least the last three years. He’s been named the highest paid actor, he’s been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive, and he’s a giant reason The Fate of the Furiousmade more than a billion dollars.
His latest triumph included him entering the "Five-Timers Club" for SNL hosts, which is where he took this iconic re-creation. The original has pummeled social media over the last few years, but "The Rock" gave us some background info in the caption as to what was going on in his life prior to taking this pic.
When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times "used mattress" stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb.
Let’s just say Johnson is definitely a trooper. He also dropped a jewel of motivation, “If you're going thru your own tough times 'used mattress' stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition.”
"The People’s Champ" also shared another quick story of how his lucky socks placed J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg at his door before shooting SNL.
Lucky stuff. Before every big performance (big scene in a movie, big event, Oscars etc) I always wear my lucky socks. I have 5 or so pair that are in rotation. For my big #SaturdayNightLive show this past weekend, I decided to go with my lucky STAR WARS socks. Harnessing the Force like the big ass turbo geek that I am. As fate would have it, SECONDS after this pic was taken, one of my team members walks in my dressing room and says, "Hey JJ Abrams and Steven Spielberg are right outside your door!" WTF!?! Was a total surprise. I walked out, gave 'em both big hugs, they wished me luck and I told them to enjoy the show. Real cool moment. Lucky socks rule.
"The Rock" seems to be on a revealing-personal-information-to-his-fans roll this week, following his interview with elle.com. It’s only right that such an athletic man lose his virginity in a park. The downside is that he got busted; he said of the experience, “All of a sudden, a big spotlight came on us. Bang. You hear the cop roll down the window and say, ‘Ma'am, are you okay? Will you come to the car?'”
Not an ideal situation to lose your V-card, but at least it leaves a great story to tell.