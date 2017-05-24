Dwayne Johnson Recreates the Iconic Fanny Pack Picture and Gives Some Backstory

Dwayne Johnson has set the world on fire, for at least the last three years. He’s been named the highest paid actor, he’s been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive, and he’s a giant reason The Fate of the Furiousmade more than a billion dollars.

His latest triumph included him entering the "Five-Timers Club" for SNL hosts, which is where he took this iconic re-creation. The original has pummeled social media over the last few years, but "The Rock" gave us some background info in the caption as to what was going on in his life prior to taking this pic.

Let’s just say Johnson is definitely a trooper. He also dropped a jewel of motivation, “If you're going thru your own tough times 'used mattress' stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition.”

"The People’s Champ" also shared another quick story of how his lucky socks placed J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg at his door before shooting SNL.

"The Rock" seems to be on a revealing-personal-information-to-his-fans roll this week, following his interview with elle.com. It’s only right that such an athletic man lose his virginity in a park. The downside is that he got busted; he said of the experience, “All of a sudden, a big spotlight came on us. Bang. You hear the cop roll down the window and say, ‘Ma'am, are you okay? Will you come to the car?'”

Not an ideal situation to lose your V-card, but at least it leaves a great story to tell.