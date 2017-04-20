Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Bromance with Rob Gronkowski and Gives Out Questionable Relationship Advice

Our favorite bald guy is back, and this time he's brought his monthly Q&A on his Seven Bucks Production's YouTube channel.

The premise of the video is Dwayne Johnson answering an array of odd, interesting, and sometimes inappropriate questions for our enjoyment.

The highlight of this month’s video is "The Rock" reminiscing about doing some extremely energetic promo for his upcoming film Baywatch. He also mentions at the 1:18 mark that if he and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski were one single wrestler they would never lose at match.

What separates Dwayne Johnson from other celebrities—other than his ridiculous mass—is his level of fan engagement and letting fans peek into his world. He did this yet again on Wednesday, when he shared an intimate moment with his daughter, Jasmine, on Instagram.

