Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Season 3 Poster for ‘Ballers’

These days "The Rock" seems to be an endless stream of content—and next up on the assembly line is his HBO series Ballers.

Season 2 ended on a low point with Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) heading into surgery for his hip—which had been nagging him throughout the season—on top of him partying himself into the ground during one of the most important moments of his life.

Judging by the promos and some of the teasers leading up to Season 3, it looks like the volume was kicked up 100%—in addition to appearances from pop-culture stars Steph Curry and Travis Scott, who are both in the trailer.

Ballers is executive produced by fellow muscleman Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

Outside of Ballers, Johnson also has movies Rampage, Jumanji, and Skyscraper coming in the near future.