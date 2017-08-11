Dwayne Johnson's Famous Arm Tattoo Gets a Facelift

That familiar Brahma bull resting on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s right arm has recently undergone a few renovations.

The new and improved version made its international debut today on "The Rock’s" Instagram page, and the difference between the two Brahmas is dramatic.

In the side-by-side of the old and new ink, we get a clear picture of the bull’s incredible upgrade. Johnson said it took three sessions and 22 hours for world-renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to get the job done.

"Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history," said Johnson in the Instagram post. "From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles—I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned."

Some fans might be a bit miffed about "The People's Champ" covering up the famous bull head he's sported since his early days battling WWE legends. But evolution happens, and "The Rock" says he decided to change the iconic image to reflect his own personal history.

Stay tuned for further ink upgrades, as the Ballers star continues to add new chapters to his life.