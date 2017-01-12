Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson demolishes Tom Brady after terrible impression

No one messes with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson —not even Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback tried his best “Rock” impression in a Facebook video while pitching his new line of sleepwear for athletes. Lines include: "Hey Rock, what kind of sleepwear you sleeping in? It doesn't matter what kind of sleepwear you're sleeping in!"

But, well, let’s just say Brady’s impression wasn’t exactly spot on:

Naturally, Johnson felt the need to yak it up a little, and the former pro wrestler's response was perfect. Johnson rails on Brady’s terrible impression, going as far as wondering if a Jets fan directed it because it was so bad:

Now if these two could meet on a football field—or in an action movie? That would be a fun battle to watch.