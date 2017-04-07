Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has Under Armor’s Fastest-Selling Shoe of 2017

Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated SuperVent Project Rock collection was greeted with a warm reception upon its release Thursday, headlined by his Rock Delta sneakers. According to sneakernews.com, “The shoes sold out immediately.” This is quite an impressive feat for a non-professional athlete to have his sneaker sell out, as this market is normally dominated by NBA players like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Johnson took some time to show his appreciation for his fans on Instagram. He also detailed the process of putting his personal touch into the shoe.
Now it's my turn to thank you guys around the world. #ROCKDELTA officially SOLD OUT and has become the fastest selling shoe of 2017. The goal was to make an phenomenal training shoe, BUT I didn't want to just slap my name on a shoe and promote it. That's the easy way and not my style. I wanted to take my time and do it right. Wanted consumers to know that by the time the shoe is delivered to their front door, I've trained hard in them and helped engineer them for over a year. Talk the talk, but more importantly we walk the walk. Globally, we've sold out in one day. ONE DAY. Just incredible and a reflection of the masses of you who are hungry to get after it and be better daily. The shoe business (as me and our team has learned) is an extremely tough and competitive business. We've officially arrived in the game and brought our authenticity with us. 100% SOLD OUT. @underarmour working fast to restock around the world. Thank you for being patient and THANK YOU from me, Under Armour and #ProjectRock. Be unstoppable. #ROCKDELTA
SEE ALSO: Watch: The Rock's Sweat Soaked Workout
Although the sneaker is currently sold out in stores, you can go online and pre-order a pair for when they're available again. Also, Johnson did mention that “Under Armor is working fast to restock around the world.”
Outside of his clothing line, he recently visited The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he talked about Fate of the Furious and more.