Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Honors WWE Legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently announced that his uncle, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away at the age of 73.

Johnson who made his name in the WWE, clearly idolizes and is grateful for everything Snuka has done for the sport of professional wrestling. Although wrestling was very important, the two have ties deeper than the sport.“Johnson is part of the Anoaʻi family, a group of professional wrestlers originally from American and Independent Samoa,” according to people.com

Sarona Snuka who is Jimmy's daughter, and in the WWE still channels her dad's energy when she’s in the ring.

On Instagram The Rock had a few heartfelt words to say about the WWE legend.

Johnson said, “Well before there was WrestleManias, PPV's, big money guaranteed contracts, the internet or pro wrestling being coined, "sports entertainment", it's hard to articulate how "on fire" this man was in the early 80's and how much he impacted and electrified the wrestling business' bottom line.”

For WWE fans who were to young to witness Snuka's glory, here's a tribute below from the WWE.