Eddie Hall Sends A Man Flying In Boxing Match

Eddie Hall Throws Boxer

Eddie Hall is one of the strongest men on the earth. Hall, 28, is a professional strongman who has broken so many weightlifting records, and has even gone on to win third place in the World’s Strongest Man competition last year. His strength is definitely to be feared, but what happens when he puts all that strength into the boxing ring?

In a recently resurfaced video, Hall is seen fighting a much smaller competitor for a charity boxing match. The ballsy opponent, Nik Wiggins, showed absolutely no fear throwing jabs at Hall, but Hall clearly wasn’t having any of it. After being pushed against the ropes, he shoved Wiggins, launching him across the ring causing him to flip.

Eddie Hall is one of the strongest men on the earth. Hall, 28, is a professional strongman who has broken so many weightlifting records, and has even gone on to win third place in the World’s Strongest Man competition last year. His strength is definitely to be feared, but what happens when he puts all that strength into the boxing ring?

SEE ALSO: World's Strongest Man Athlete Lifts Two People

It seems to be that brute strength can overcome pure skill, but we'll let you be the judge. Watch the entire match below.