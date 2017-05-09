Enter 'The Rock''s #SlowMoChallenge, Winner To Be Chosen Wednesday

Everything looks better in slow motion, so get ready to enter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s #SlowMoChallenge.
The social media contest ends this Wednesday so make sure you submit the slowest, funniest, and most creative video for a chance to win a trip for two to Miami, FL, for the Baywatch premiere.
“The Rock” will be personally judging your video, so make sure to bring your "A" game.
Send in your #SlowMoChallenge NOW! ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT! I'll choose the winner THIS WED! Your vids have been very funny and creative. Keep em' coming. If I choose your vid, I'll fly you and a friend down to Miami THIS WEEKEND to meet me and walk the red carpet with our stars for our WORLD PREMIERE of #BAYWATCH. Our premiere is the hottest ticket in town. Trust me, you want to win this contest. Send in your funniest and most creative #SlowMoChallenge. I'll see you in Miami! (Special shout to my dude and #Rampage co-star @pj_byrne for promoting shit he's not even in.Luv ya homeboy). Where's your #SlowMoChallenge @zacefron, @alexandradaddario, @thejonbass, @kellyrohrbach, @priyankachopra and @ilfenator!
Click here for the rules and information.
Baywatch premieres May 25th.
Oh, and here is some of your competition.