Enter 'The Rock''s #SlowMoChallenge, Winner To Be Chosen Wednesday

Everything looks better in slow motion, so get ready to enter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s #SlowMoChallenge.

The social media contest ends this Wednesday so make sure you submit the slowest, funniest, and most creative video for a chance to win a trip for two to Miami, FL, for the Baywatch premiere.

SEE ALSO: 'Baywatch' Holds The Slowest Marathon Challenge In The World

“The Rock” will be personally judging your video, so make sure to bring your "A" game.

Click here for the rules and information.

Baywatch premieres May 25th.

Oh, and here is some of your competition.

#SlowmoChallenge @baywatchmovie @therock A post shared by Islam Badurgov - Melhi (@badurgovislam) on May 8, 2017 at 11:22am PDT