'Fast and Furious 8' Meets 'Mario Kart' In Epic Trailer

With The Fate of the Furious in theaters today, and Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropping on the Nintendo Switch later this month, this couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

The Warp Zone recently teamed up with PistolShrimps to create this shot-for-shot parody of The Fate of the Furious trailer, and it is amazing.

The trailer features many of Nintendo’s iconic characters, and follows the Fast 8 plot to perfection.

Just like Vin Diesel’s character in the movie, Mario goes “rogue," leaving Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad to fend off Wario and save the family.

Watch the entire trailer above. This remake leaves no detail unturned.